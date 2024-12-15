These Four Teams Have Checked in with Seattle Mariners About Trade For Luis Castillo
Over the last few days, the trade rumor mill with regards to Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo has run the full gamut.
Despite the fact that the Mariners have repeatedly said they don't want to trade from any of their starting pitching group, reports out of the winter meetings made it sound like the M's were destined to deal one of them, namely Castillo.
Since the meetings ended, the rumors have died down, with reporters indicating that the M's don't want to trade Castillo, but they will if they are blown away by an offer.
According to Ken Rosenthal of 'The Athletic,' at least four teams have checked in with the M's on Castillo's availability.
Dylan Cease ranks first in the majors with 130 starts the past four seasons. Castillo is tied for 11th with 121. His durability and 3.56 career ERA are two reasons why the Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles and New York Mets are among the teams to at least inquire on him, according to league sources and reports.
It makes sense that all of them have checked in, with Castillo's $67-ish million salary over the next three years looking like a bargain compared to the rest of the prices for pitchers.
The Mets have already signed Clay Holmes and Frankie Montas this offseason, but lack impact in the rotation, while the Orioles are destined to lose both John Means and Corbin Burnes. The Cubs have already added Matthew Boyd but could use more front-end pitching and the Red Sox have solid depth but lack a dominant 1-2 punch. They'd want to pair Castillo with the newly-acquired Garrett Crochet.
Castillo went 11-12 this past season for the Mariners. He made the All-Star Game in 2023.
