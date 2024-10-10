Frustrating Seattle Mariners Trade Acquisition Undergoes Surgery as Season Ends
Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco underwent knee surgery on Thursday, according to ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan.
Per Passan:
News: Seattle 2B Jorge Polanco underwent surgery today to repair the patellar tendon in his left knee and is expected to be back for spring training, sources tell ESPN. The injury hampered him all season, particularly from the left side. Details at ESPN:
Passan had some more details on the surgery as well. The surgery was performed Thursday by Dr. Dan Cooper, the Dallas Cowboys' orthopedist who specializes in knee procedures, should also help Polanco's lateral movement on defense.
The 31-year-old Polanco was acquired in a trade last offseason from the Minnesota Twins and was supposed to be the answer to the team's second base issues, but it just didn't really happen. The knee issues clearly hampered him, and it will be interesting how the Mariners view those injuries in relation to his poor production.
Seattle has a $12 million club option on Polanco this offseason and has been expected to decline it. However, perhaps the injury gives them reason for optimism that he could return to form in 2025.
A switch-hitter, Polanco hit just .213 over 417 at-bats. He also had two separate stints on the injured list, playing only 118 games. Though he had a good stretch in July, hitting .241, he hit .222 or less in four of the six months of the season. He really struggled from the left side, per Passan's point, hitting just .198 from that side of the plate.
He finished with 16 homers in total but failed to provide real lineup cover for Cal Raleigh or Julio Rodriguez.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: