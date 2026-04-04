Mariners’ Latest Brendan Donovan Scare Puts An Uncomfortable Spotlight On Depth

The Mariners had barely gotten one infield headache to ease up before another one came limping into view. Just as J.P. Crawford was back in the mix and Seattle could finally start pretending its preferred alignment might stay on the field for more than five minutes, Brendan Donovan exited Friday night’s game against the Angels after an awkward landing on first base in the seventh inning.

He was replaced by Leo Rivas, and the early reporting indicated he would be re-evaluated Saturday after discomfort somewhere in his leg. That doesn’t automatically mean injured list news is coming, but it is the kind of vague update that can make a fan base squirm in a hurry.

It's more about the fact that the Mariners just spent the opening stretch of the season patching together the infield while Crawford was sidelined with a shoulder issue, only to get him back and immediately face another possible disruption. Crawford was activated from the 10-day injured list on April 3, with Ryan Bliss going back down in the corresponding move.

Brendan Donovan had some discomfort "somewhere in his leg" after hitting the bag awkwardly. They will reevaluate him tomorrow. — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) April 4, 2026

Mariners Just Got J.P. Crawford Back And Brendan Donovan Goes Down

If Donovan misses time, even briefly, the conversation turns to “okay, what exactly is the plan here?” Leo Rivas is the obvious short-term fill-in, and there is nothing wrong with that as a temporary answer. He is already on the roster, he can move around the dirt, and temporary baseball solutions are often the boring ones, not the glamorous ones. But this is also the kind of situation that instantly gets people staring down to Tacoma and wondering whether Colt Emerson is about to become part of the story faster than expected.

That is understandable. Seattle just handed Emerson a massive extension, one that guarantees eight years and $95 million, a stunning show of belief in a 20-year-old who has not yet debuted.

Still, the smarter read is probably the less exciting one. An injury scare for Donovan should not be treated as an automatic trigger for Emerson’s debut. The Mariners did not hand him that deal because they felt like rushing him into a spot start the second the infield got weird. They did it because they believe he is a franchise-level piece. Those are not always the same thing. If and when Emerson arrives, Seattle will likely want that call-up to come with a real runway, not a few scattered starts born out of temporary roster turbulence. The point is to bring his bat up when there is an actual place for it to live.

That is why Ryan Bliss feels like the more realistic name to keep in mind if this turns into a move. He was just optioned when Crawford returned, and he is the kind of up-and-down depth piece teams lean on in exactly this kind of spot. It’s not headline candy. It is just how these things usually work.

But even if the Mariners avoid a worst-case outcome here, Friday’s scare still exposed something worth talking about. This infield depth is functional, but it gets thin fast when the injuries start clustering. That doesn’t mean Seattle is doomed. It does mean the margin for disruption is a lot smaller than anyone would like this early in the season.

Maybe Saturday brings a harmless update and everybody moves on. Maybe this ends up being one of those weird little scares that looks worse in real time than it does twenty-four hours later. The Mariners would love that. And so would everybody watching this infield try to stay intact for longer than a week.