Here's How to Watch Seattle Mariners Prospects in MLB Futures Game
At the major-league level, the Seattle Mariners enter play on Saturday at 49-45 and in second place in the American League West. They are six games behind the Houston Astros in the division, and they are also just 0.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the third and final wild card spot.
And while the major-league team remains the most important part of the organization, the budding farm system is also a big part of the future. Seattle has nine Top-100 MLB prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and the goal is for them to matriculate to the major league roster, or for them to become parts of trade packages that can help the big-league club.
The Mariners will show off some of their top prospects on Saturday as three will take part in the MLB Futures Game, which kicks off All-Star week in Atlanta.
Here's what you need to know about the Futures Game from the M's perspective:
Time: 1 p.m. PT.
How to watch: MLB Network, MLB.tv, MLB.com
Who: American League Futures Players vs. National League Futures Players
Which Mariners are playing? Catcher Harry Ford, OF Lazaro Montes and switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje
About the players: Montes, 20, is currently playing at Double-A Arkansas. The No. 29 prospect in the game, he's hitting .269 this season with 23 home runs and 61 RBIs. Ford, 22, is playing at Triple-A Tacoma. He's hitting .292 this year with nine home runs and 50 RBIs. He's the No. 56 prospect. Cijntje, 22, was a second-round pick in 2024. The No. 79 prospect in baseball, he's 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA at High-A Everett.
