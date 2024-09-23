Houston Astros Appear to Have "Dodged Bullet" With Star Injury Heading into Mariners Series
After leaving Sunday's loss against the Los Angeles Angels early because of knee discomfort, Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez is still awaiting official word on his health moving forward.
However, Astros radio broadcaster Steve Sparks said that the team "dodged a bullet."
Per Brian LaLima of SportsTalk790:
We just had Astros broadcaster Steve Sparks on with us on @SportsTalk790 and he told me and @SeanUnfiltered that the Astros "dodged a bullet" with Yordan Alvarez's knee injury. They'll know more on how sore he is when Yordan gets to the ballpark today.
Alvarez's diagnosis is of particular interest to the Seattle Mariners, who would be helped immensely if Alvarez didn't play in any or all of the three-game series between the two teams that begins on Monday night.
Seattle enters play on Monday at 5.0 games back in the American League West with six games to play. However, the wild card is more attainable: The M's trail there by 2.0 games entering play. Not having Alvarez in the lineup would be a huge break for Seattle, as he's one of the most feared hitters in all of baseball.
The lefty is hitting .308 this year with 35 homers and 86 RBI. He's also notoriously tough on the Mariners. He hit home runs in both game one and game two of the 2022 ALDS, a series which the Astros swept 3-0. He's kept tormenting them ever since.
Game one of the series begins at 5:10 p.m. PT. Bryce Miller will get the ball for Seattle against Hunter Brown.
