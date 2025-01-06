Jeff Passan of ESPN Rips Seattle Mariners Offseason in Latest Piece
ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan took the Seattle Mariners to task in his latest piece for ESPN.com.
While discussing the MLB offseason, Passan had this to say about the Mariners.
Whatever you want to call it -- an unconscionable case of miserliness, a magnificent failure of stewardship or, to keep it simple, cheap ownership -- the Mariners are actively blowing one of the best opportunities in baseball. They have a historically good pitching rotation that is the envy of 29 other teams, and despite a payroll that is a full $80 million below the luxury tax threshold, they haven't spent a single dime this winter.
Passan actually dedicated four biting paragraphs to the Mariners, as he just kept saying everything that M's fans are currently feeling. The M's made the playoffs in 2022 and were supposed to be on the cusp of a lengthy runway of contention, but they've missed the playoffs in each of the last two years by one game apiece.
The M's do have some of the top offensive prospects in baseball on the way, but the problem is, by the time they get to Seattle, the team's pitching staff will have been fracutured by age and contract issues.
As Passan notes, this is the time to strike, but the ownership group doesn't appear to want to. Alex Bregman and Pete Alonso are both out there for the taking, and the M's appear hellbent on not paying top dollar to land solid upgrades.
As a result, they'll have to continue to hope and wish in 2025.
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.