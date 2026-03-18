Mariners Should Ignore The Panic Around Cal Raleigh’s WBC Performance

It doesn’t take much for March baseball to send people into a spiral. That is exactly where this Cal Raleigh World Baseball Classic panic belongs: in the giant pile of spring overreactions that sound serious until you stop and think about them for a second.

Raleigh looked rough at the plate in the WBC. He went 0-for-9 with five strikeouts and was eventually passed over for Will Smith in big semifinal and championship spots, which probably added some extra juice to the conversation. But this is where Mariners fans need to resist the temptation to act like a few tense March at-bats suddenly exposed some bigger truth. All this has done is give anxious people something to latch onto.

Cal Raleigh’s WBC Slump Does Not Suddenly Create A Mariners Problem

Nine at-bats are nothing. Nothing. That is a cold weekend, or a bizarre stretch on a long road series. Trying to squeeze a grand conclusion out of that sample is baseball brain poison.

Raleigh is one of the last players on this roster who should need defending. Mariners fans know exactly who he is by now. This is the catcher who has become one of the faces of the franchise, one of the emotional engines of the team, and one of the few hitters in this lineup who can change a game with one swing and drag the whole offense to life with him.

That is also why the WBC panic feels so off. Raleigh has already built the kind of track record that should buy him way more grace than this. In fact, his own career splits tell you not to panic over cold March at-bats. He’s hit .220 in March and April over his career, then .233 in May, .242 in June, and .259 in September and October.

In other words, this has never really been a player who needed to look sharp in March to become a problem later. Raleigh tends to find his footing as the season unfolds, which makes the WBC hand-wringing feel even more dramatic for no real reason. And while the batting average can run hot and cold, the bigger value never disappears. He walks, hits for power, and handles one of the hardest jobs in the sport.

Raleigh’s bad WBC showing probably says less about him than it does about how weird the event can be. The tournament is electric, but it’s still happening during spring training. Players are ramping up. Timing is inconsistent and routines are off. Good hitters look lost all the time in short bursts like that. That’s baseball. It doesn’t suddenly become meaningful just because the uniform says USA across the chest.

No one should be worried about the Big Dumper. Not remotely. If anything, this is one of those moments where people need to trust the larger body of work and stop trying to invent a problem that isn’t really there.