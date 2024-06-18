Jomboy Video on Scott Servais Ejection Last Week Goes Viral as Ump Reveals Embarrassing Comment
A video breakdown from "Jomboy" has gone viral for exposing what was said in the confrontation between Seattle Mariners' manager Scott Servais, catcher Cal Raleigh and umpire Chris Guccione during the team's game with the Chicago White Sox on June 10.
So, let's refresh your memory real quick before we get to the video: The M's trailed 4-1 against the White Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning. Trying to mount a comeback, Seattle loaded the bases with one out when Raleigh was rung up on a very questionable pitch on the inside corner.
Raleigh objected, and Servais got tossed while coming to his defense. Raleigh stayed in the game to hit the game-winning and walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth.
Now to the video from Jomboy, who is quite well known for his video breakdowns. (WARNING: Some of the language used in the video is not appropriate for all readers):
That's pretty amazing stuff on a lot of different levels. First off, Raleigh was right in his assessment that Guccione had not been calling that pitch all night. Next, it's pretty revealing how Guccione tells Servais that his bad day could be because he was up at 3:30 a.m.
Now, the Mariners won the game, so all is well that ends well, but that seems to be a rather embarrassing admission from Guccione. If the players and coaches don't get to use travel schedules and sleep deprivation as excuses for poor performances, then why should umpires? Furthermore, you have to wonder how the league office will feel about these comments, as well as the umpire's union.
The Mariners are back in action on Tuesday night when they play the Guardians at 3:40 p.m. PT.
