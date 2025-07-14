Jorge Polanco Does Something He's Never Done Before in Latest Seattle Mariners Win
The Seattle Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 8-4 on Sunday afternoon at Comerica Park, finishing off a three-game sweep of the best team in the American League. With the win, the M's ended the first half of the regular season at 51-45 and in sole possession of the third and final card spot in the American League.
Despite the lopsided looking final score, the M's needed some real heroics to win the game on Sunday. Trailing 2-0, they got solo home runs from Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena to tie the game, and then got another from Mitch Garver to take a 3-2 lead.
The M's blew that lead in the seventh inning and then tied the game in the eighth once again at 4-4 before scoring four in the top of the ninth, which was kicked off by Jorge Polanco's pinch-hit home run off Tommy Kahnle.
According to Curtis Rogers of Seattle Sports 710, it was Polanco's first-ever pinch-hit home run.
A former All-Star, Polanco is hitting .256 this season with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs. Though he's cooled considerably since his torrid start, he remains a valuable part of the M's lineup, and serves as an excellent pinch-hit option on days where he doesn't start.
A 12-year veteran of the Twins and Mariners, he's a .262 career hitter with 143 home runs.
The Mariners will start the All-Star break on Monday, but it will be a busy break for them, as Cal Raleigh will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday, and four M's players will play in the game on Tuesday night.
