J.P. Crawford Notches First Base Hit as Part of Seattle Mariners Rehab Stint
Seattle Mariners' rehabbing shortstop J.P. Crawford picked up a base hit on Sunday while with Triple-A Tacoma. It was Crawford's second game with the Rainiers on this latest rehab stint.
He has been out since just after the All-Star break with a broken pinky. He also missed time earlier this season.
Crawford went 1-for-3 and added a walk as well. He struck out twice.
There's no definitive timeline on when Crawford will return to the Mariners, but he should just need a handful of rehab games. Perhaps he could make it back for the weekend series when the Mariners head down to Anaheim to take on the Angels. He figures to assume his usual shortstop position, bumping Dylan Moore and Leo Rivas down to utility roles. Rivas could be sent to Triple-A himself, despite a really nice run that he's been on.
Crawford is hitting just .204 this year, which is a far cry from the career year that he produced in 2023, but his energy and leadership are sorely missed by the M's.
The Mariners enter play on Monday at 66-65 overall and 4.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West. The M's will be back in action on Monday night at T-Mobile Park against the Tampa Bay Rays.
First pitch is slated for 6:40 p.m. PT as Bryce Miller pitches against Ryan Pepiot. Miller is 9-7 on the year with a 3.32 ERA. Pepiot, who was acquired in an offseason trade, is 7-5 with a 3.65 ERA.
