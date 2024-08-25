Seattle Mariners Star Swaps Jerseys with Olympic Medalist and Washington Native
Before game three of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon, Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez exchanged jerseys with Washington native and Olympic bronze medalist Hailey Van Lith.
The Mariners posted a picture of the exchange on social media, with Van Lith donning a Mariners hat.
Van Lith, who is from Wenatchee, Washington, just represented the United States in the 2024 Paris Olympics. She took home a bronze medal in the women's 3x3 event. She is headed into her graduate year at TCU after previously playing at Louisville and LSU.
The following comes from her TCU player page and reminds us just how good she was while growing up in Washington.
Named a 2020 McDonald's All-American ... Graded the No. 7 overall prospect by ESPN HoopGurlz in the class of 2020 ... Rated as the nation's No. 2 overall recruit in her class by Prospect Nation ... One of five players selected to the 2020 Jersey Mike’s Naismith National High School All-American First Team ... Finalist for the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year ... Swept Gatorade Washington and MaxPreps Player of the Year honors in 2020 ... Scored more than 2,000 points in her prep career at Cashmere HS
She was also named Washington Miss Basketball in 2020.
As for Rodriguez, he also has competed in the Olympics. He represented the Dominican Republic in the Tokyo Olympics. He also won a bronze medal. The Games were played in 2021 instead of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Van Lith was not the only Olympian present at the game. The Mariners celebrated all the summer Olympians from the state of Washington.
After the series with the Giants, the Mariners will remain home against the Tampa Bay Rays.
