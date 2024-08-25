Toronto Blue Jays Star Passes Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer in History Books

Most career total bases - American League (primary) 1st baseman within their first 6 seasons:

1821- Jose Abreu

1725- Hal Trosky

1694- Eddie Murray

1640- Frank Thomas

1524- Mark Teixeira

1516- Don Mattingly

1513- @BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

1508- Alvin Davis

1508- Jason Giambi pic.twitter.com/FYdRLsYVPz