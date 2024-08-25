Toronto Blue Jays Star Passes Seattle Mariners Hall of Famer in History Books
Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double on Saturday as the Jays beat the Los Angeles Angels. With the performance, Guerrero Jr. passed Seattle Mariners legend Alvin Davis on this list in baseball history.
Per @StatsCentre on social media:
Most career total bases - American League (primary) 1st baseman within their first 6 seasons:
1821- Jose Abreu
1725- Hal Trosky
1694- Eddie Murray
1640- Frank Thomas
1524- Mark Teixeira
1516- Don Mattingly
1513- @BlueJays Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
1508- Alvin Davis
1508- Jason Giambi
The Mariners had great interest in acquiring Guerrero Jr. at the trade deadline but were not successful in prying him from Toronto. He's hitting .318 this season.
As for Davis, he was the first truly great Mariners player, which is what earned him the "Mr. Mariner" nickname.
The 63-year-old Davis spent nine years in the big leagues, including eight with the Mariners. He made the All-Star team in his rookie year of 1984, hitting 27 homers and bringing in 116 runs by the end of it. He also hit 29 homers and brought in 100 runs during the 1987 season. In total, he had 160 home runs and had 683 RBI. He received MVP votes in two separate seasons.
He was the first member of the M's Hall of Fame, earning induction in 1997. He was voted the team MVP three separate times.
As for the Mariners of today? They'll play the San Francisco Giants in the series finale with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Bryan Woo will pitch for the Mariners against former M's hurler Robbie Ray.
