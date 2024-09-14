Julio Rodriguez's Go-Ahead Homer Lifts Seattle Mariners to Victory Over Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners haven't had the best luck in one-run games over the last two weeks. They were due for some good fortune.
The Mariners came back from down four runs to beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 in Game 2 of a four-game series on Friday at T-Mobile Park. Julio Rodriguez hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth to secure the win.
The win improved Seattle's record to 75-73 and kept it within 4.5 games of the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West. The Mariners also pulled within 3.5 games of the last AL Wild Card spot after the Minnesota Twins and Boston Red Sox both lost on Friday.
"Quite a ball game tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Friday. "Incredible come-from-behind effort late. Guys just really continued to battle in that game tonight and (were) able to snatch it back. ... The bullpen did a really nice job again tonight. ... Just the at-bats. You look at what they were able to do: get on base, a couple of walks. And a huge night from Julio. ... That home run was crushed."
The Mariners had Emerson Hancock on the mound for his 10th start of the season due to three-time All-Star Luis Castillo being on the 15-day injured list with a hamstring strain.
At first it looked like that Hancock's first major league outing in over two months would be a distaster.
Nathaniel Lowe hit an RBI single that deflected off the glove of Seattle first baseman Luke Raley to put Texas up 1-0 in the top of the first. Josh Jung followed with a single of his own that gave the Rangers a 2-0 lead through the first.
Hancock settled down and finished the game having pitched five innings. He allowed three earned runs off six hits (one home run), walked a batter, hit another two with pitches and struck out five.
The Mariners faced Texas starter Jacob deGrom — who made his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2023.
deGrom didn't show much (if any) rust. But Seattle was still able to create opportunities against him. deGrom went 3.2 innings in his first game back. The Mariners were able to plate runners on the bases in every single inning against the two-time Cy Young award winner but failed to score. deGrom was pulled in the fourth. He allowed four hits and no earned runs and struck out four. He gave up one free base (a hit by pitch).
The Rangers took the opportunity to add to their lead while Seattle was struggling to bring runners home. Wyatt Langford hit a solo homer off Hancock in the top of the fifth to bolster Texas' advantage to 3-0. Lowe had his second RBI single of the day two innings later.
Through the top of the seventh, Rangers led 4-0.
But the Mariners had gas left in the tank, and they floored it the last third of the game.
Victor Robles and Rodriguez both got on base in the bottom of the seventh with a hit by pitch and double, respectively. Cal Raleigh brought Robles in with an RBI sacrifice fly and Randy Arozarena brought Rodriguez in with an RBI single. Through seven innings, Texas still led 4-2.
Seattle tasked JT Chargois with keeping the team within two of the Rangers in the eighth. He struck out the side in order (and eventually earned the win).
In the bottom of the eighth, J.P. Crawford singled and Josh Rojas walked to give the Mariners the game-tying runs on the bases and the go-ahead run at the plate. Robles flew out in Seattle's first-crack at taking the lead. Then, with two outs, Rodriguez hit the go-ahead home run to left field — a three-run, 419-foot blast for the eventual final of 5-4.
"We're staying in the game — I feel (like) that's the vibe (in the dugout)," Rodriguez said in a postgame interview Friday. "I feel like everybody's focusing the whole game to play nine innings. I feel like that's what we did tonight and that's why we were able to come on top with the win. ... We were saying throughout the whole game, even earlier, we were on them, on them, we just didn't get the hits early on. But all that pressure just kept on building on. And we were able to get the hits later in the game when we needed them the most."
Rodriguez's homer capped off a 4-for-5 day for the two-time Silver Slugger winner.
Andres Munoz came in the ninth and sat down the side in order (struck out two) to earn his 21st save of the season.
After the game, Rodriguez received well-deserved chants of "Julio, Julio, Julio..." from the Mariners faithful
The job's not done. There's 14 games left in the season and five more left in Seattle's current homestead.
But there's still a chance. And maybe that's all the Mariners need.
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle for Game 3 of the series at 6:40 p.m. PT on Saturday. Max Scherzer will get the start for Texas.
