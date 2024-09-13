Seattle Mariners Manager Explains Victor Robles' Impact on Base Paths
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners haven't had the season that they would have wanted.
The Mariners were 4.5 games out of first place in the American League West and the final AL Wild Card spot entering Friday. They also were coming off a 5-4 loss against the Texas Rangers on Thursday where they allowed four unanswered runs after leading 4-1 through six innings.
But among all the disappointment, there have been multiple bright spots for Seattle. Since June, one of the best parts of the team has been outfielder Victor Robles.
Robles has turned himself into the team's lead-off hitter after barely playing his first month-and-a-half with the club. He was signed by the Mariners on June 4 after being released by the Washington Nationals on June 1 — the team he had spent his entire eight-year professional career with before this season.
Over Robles' last 18 games entering Friday, he's hit .441 with seven extra-base hits (six doubles, one home run) with 11 RBIs with a 1.108 OPS, per Mariners PR. He's hitting .300 this season (.324 in 64 games with Seattle) with four home runs and 21 RBIs. Robles' bounce back season earned him a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension with a club option for 2027.
But it hasn't just been his hitting that's made Robles so valuable to the team.
Robles has stolen 26 bases this season in 27 attempts. He's gone a perfect 22-for-22 going for extra bags since joining the Mariners — a franchise record for the most stolen bases without getting caught by a player in their first year with the franchise. Robles stole two bases and got another on a wild pitch during Thursday's loss against Texas.
Seattle manager Dan Wilson elaborated before Friday's game against the Rangers what has made Robles so effective on the base paths.
"I think he's aggressive on the bases and I love to see that. We all love to see that," Wilson said. "It's something that we preach and his ability to read the situation, read pitchers as well — that's a big part of the equation when you're talking about stealing bases. Getting good secondary leads on the shuffle, which allows you to move up a base on a wild pitch and those kinds of things. All those things are a part of his game and I think that, along with the pressure he puts on the defense, is clearly something that you can't value enough. We love having him on the bases and it certainly has a benefit."
Robles was already excelling in grabbing extra bases before Wilson took over as Mariners manager, but the team has been more aggressive in general going for bags. Since Wilson became the skipper, Seattle has stolen 28 bases in 31 attempts in 19 games. That's good for 1.47 steals a game at a 90.3% success rate.
"(First base coach) Kris Negron handles a lot of the base running and does a really good job with helping read pitchers and helping understand situations and running times," Wilson said. "I think finding the right opportunity and having a feel for that on the bases is huge and that also starts to spill over as well. And other guys can start to follow suit (as Robles), as well. So it's been really good to have that in the top of the lineup."
Robles has earned the right to be a mainstay the Seattle lineup for the near future. And the Mariners are the better for it.
