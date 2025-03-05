Justin Turner Compares Logan Gilbert to Seattle Mariners Legend
The Seattle Mariners offseason has been criticized by fans, media and past players alike. Despite players like Christian Walker, Pete Alonso and Alex Bregman all available, the Mariners ended up signing Jorge Polanco (one-year, $7.75 million) and Donovan Solano (one-year, $3.5 million).
And a former Seattle infielder from 2024, Justin Turner, joined the list of people who've criticized the organization for failing to take advantage of a perceived contention window.
Turner spent time with the Mariners in the second-half of last season after being acquired near the trade deadline in a deal with the Toronto Blue Jays.
Turner opted to sign a one-year, $6 million deal with the Chicago Cubs after months of rumors that Seattle was interested in a reunion.
Turner spoke to reporter Bob Nightengale in an article published on USA Today and didn't shy away from criticizing ownership. At the core of his criticism was the fact that the Mariners have arguably the best starting rotation in baseball, and has failed to sign elite bats to support it.
In the article, Turner made an interesting comparison between Gilbert and another Seattle pitching legend.
“Logan Gilbert is the modern-day Felix Hernandez," Turner said. “He’s got that kind of an ERA and he’s (9-12). That’s crazy. And you got a catcher that’s the best catcher in the history of the game his first three years, just won a Platinum Glove, and you’ve only got a few more years left for him. There’s not going to a better time to go for it. I feel for them. They’ve got great fans. Their fans are amazing. They want to win so bad. The team is very profitable. And they don’t spend."
Turner's Gilbert/Hernandez analogy is both a recognition of the talent the two respective aces have, but also a warning of what could happen if an elite pitcher doesn't get support. Hernandez pitched 15 years for the Mariners, won a Cy Young award in 2010 and was a six-time All-Star. Seattle also never made the playoffs during his career.
Turner has as good a view on the current state of the organization than anyone else not in the front office, on the coaching staff or in the clubhouse.
Turner did recognize the talent of the team in the article and didn't criticize manager Dan Wilson or the roster. But when it comes to the ownership's offseason approach, clearly Turner is not a fan.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
OPINION: RYAN BLISS SHOULD BE MARINERS STARTING SECOND BASEMAN: Bliss has stood out from the rest of the pack and should be rewarded with the second base job on opening day. CLICK HERE
MARINERS SECOND BASE COMPETITION STILL OPEN: The Mariners 2024 Gold Glove-winning infielder has struggled so far in big league camp, leading to second base being less cut-and-dry. CLICK HERE
TRIO OF HALL OF FAMERS LINK AT MARINERS SPRING TRAINING: Ken Griffey Jr., Edgar Martinez and Ichiro Suzuki took a picture together and were recognized on social media. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.