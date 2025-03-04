Trio of Hall of Famers Pictured Together at Seattle Mariners Spring Training
Throughout the Seattle Mariners history at the Kingdome and T-Mobile Park (formerly Safeco Field), there have been many legends that have taken the field wearing the organization's trademark colors.
Two of those players are immortalized in baseball history and the literal architecture of T-Mobile Park. Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez have their respective No. 24 and No. 11 retired. Their names and numbers are in individual plaques hanging in the left-center field corner. They're the only two players in Seattle history to have their uniform numbers officially retired aside from Jackie Robinson. His No. 42 is retired by all 30 MLB clubs.
Griffey Jr. and Martinez had their numbers retired due to being inducted in the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Griffey Jr. was immortalized in 2016 and Martinez earned a plaque in Cooperstown, N.Y., in 2019.
Martinez and Griffey Jr. will be joined by another team legend this season.
Ichiro Suzuki was announced as one of the newest members of the 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame class on Jan. 21. He'll be officially inducted to the Hall of Fame on July 27. The Mariners will retire Suzuki's No. 51 in a ceremony before a game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 9.
All three legends were pictured together at spring training on Monday. They wore jerseys that said "Hall of Fame" on the front and took a picture that was posted on Seattle's official "X" account.
Seattle listed the three's combined stats in the post, which include: 1,056 home runs, 3,877 RBIs and 8,117 hits.
The trio of legends represent the greatest years in franchise history. And the plaques showing their uniforms will be a constant reminder of that for all fans who attend games.
