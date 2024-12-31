Lenny Randle, Who Created One of Most Iconic Moments in Mariners History, Dies at 75
Lenny Randle, who is responsible for one of the most iconic moments in Seattle Mariners history, died this week at the age of 75.
Back in 1981, Randle was playing third base for the Mariners and famously tried to blow a ball foul at the Kingdome, getting down on the ground in order to do so. It's the kind of thing that you've seen on baseball blooper reels for years.
Ultimately, the efforts were unsuccessful as the umpires gave the batter first base.
Randle spent 12 years in the big leagues with the Washington Senators, Texas Rangers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs and Mariners. The Mariners were his last stop, as he spent both the 1981 and 1982 seasons in the Pacific Northwest.
Lifetime, Randle was a .257 hitter with a .321 on-base percentage. He he hit 27 homers and stole 112 bases.
The Mariners also posted about his passing on social media:
We are saddened by the passing of former Mariner Lenny Randle. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and loved ones
Randle received MVP votes in the 1974 season while with the Rangers, finishing that season with a .302 average and a .338 on-base percentage.
A California native, Randle was drafted in the first round of the 1970 draft out of Arizona State. He made his major league debut back in 1971.
The Baseball Hall of Fame also posted about Randle on Monday:
The Hall of Fame remembers 12-year big league veteran Lenny Randle, who has passed away at the age of 75. ( Doug McWilliams)
