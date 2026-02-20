A Seattle Mariners Insider says the team feels 'different' this season

The Seattle Mariners had an incredible season in 2025, winning 90 games, capturing their first AL West title in 24 years, and coming within one win away from the first World Series appearance in franchise history. There were plenty of milestones achieved, especially Cal Raleigh's amazing 60-home run campaign and runner-up finish in the American League MVP race. However, one prominent Seattle writer says that he believes the newly formulated M's could be even better in 2026.

"While there is excitement for [several] young players we could see this year, there is little uncertainty to what they will break camp with, both in terms of names and the experience they have," Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports wrote this week. "Not having question marks sets a very different foundation for the start of a new campaign – and make no mistake, it is a new campaign, not Part II of what was started last year."

The same op/ed pointed out that Seattle skipper Dan Wilson, while disappointed his team fell short of the Fall Classic in 2025, is not stressing about this season. He seems comfortable with the hand he's been dealt and confident in the strategy that he and his coaching staff have laid out.

“We’ve got everything in front of us now,” Wilson said. “It’s a new season. I think one of the things our guys did very well last year is just being in the present moment. And right now, it’s about preparing for what’s ahead of us going forward. That’s the approach we’re taking. And I think in some ways that sting does provide some motivation. But I think with all of us, it just doesn’t do any good to dwell on. It’s time to keep pushing for what’s ahead.”

Key additions will get their first taste of action

Feb 12, 2026; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson (6) looks on during a Spring Training workout at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The Mariners opened the exhibition season on Friday vs the San Diego Padres, and as the Spring schedule scoots forward, fans will fix their focus on a few fresh faces. The Mariners' key pick-up, Brendan Donovan, will be watched closely, as he's considered the new table setter for the lineup.

Along with Donovan, a deal that flew further under the radar was the team's trade of catching prospect Harry Ford to the Washington Nationals for lefthanded reliever Jose Ferrer. Many around baseball believe that the 25-year-old fireballer is the perfect piece for the 'pen, as he will be paired with fellow southpaw Gabe Speier. They could be a dominant duo from the port side in 2026, so Ferrer's progress in Spring Training will be interesting to observe.