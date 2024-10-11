Likable Seattle Mariners Infielder Gets Engaged on Thursday
Congratulations are in order for likable Seattle Mariners rookie infielder Ryan Bliss, who got engaged to be married on Thursday.
The team posted pictures of the occasion on social media: Bliss's fiancee is named Katelynn.
The 24-year-old Bliss was acquired by the Mariners in a trade deadline deal back in 2023. He came to the Mariners with Josh Rojas and Dominic Canzone in the deal that sent reliever Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Auburn University product made his major league debut this season, getting 63 at-bats. He played a solid second base and hit two home runs in limited action.
Heading into the offseason, it remains to be seen how Bliss fits into the roster. The team currently has a team option on second baseman Jorge Polanco. They are expected to decline it and if they do, Bliss could have a chance to earn the starting job in 2025. However, the M's also have top prospect Cole Young as a candidate for that job. There's also the chance that they could trade for someone on the outside, like they did with Adam Frazier, Kolten Wong and Polanco in the last three years.
The Mariners went 85-77 this past season and missed the playoffs for the second time in three years. The Mariners most recently made the playoffs in 2022, when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League wild card round. They were then eliminated from the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALDS in three games.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: