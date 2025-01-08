Longtime Seattle Mariners Nemesis Justin Verlander Finally Leaves American League West
Longtime Seattle Mariners nemesis Justin Verlander has finally left the American League West. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, he's joined the San Francisco Giants on a free agent deal.
BREAKING: Right-hander Justin Verlander and the San Francisco Giants are in agreement on a one-year contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. The future Hall of Famer, who turns 42 next month, will spend his 20th season with the Giants.
A sure-fire Hall of Famer, Verlander has spent 19 years with the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros and New York Mets. He's one of the best pitchers of his generation, going 262-147 lifetime. He's posted a very solid 3.30 ERA, striking out 3,416 batters. He is a former MVP, a former Rookie of the Year, a nine-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young winner and a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2022).
He's coming off an injury-plagued year that saw him go just 5-6 for the Astros with a 5.48 ERA. Though he's not the pitcher he once was, it's still a welcome sign for M's fans to see him away from Houston.
In 39 career starts against the Mariners, M's players are hitting only .223 against him.
As an Astro, Verlander made 17 starts against Seattle. He went 12-2 with a 2.73 ERA in those starts, according to Statmuse.
Without him, the Astros will have to count on several injured and young pitchers coming back to form in the rotation. Framber Valdez will lead the rotation, but he'll be joined by youngters Hunter Brown and Spencer Arrighetti. Luis Garcia could be back from Tommy John, as could Cristian Javier. Lance McCullers also missed all of 2024.
