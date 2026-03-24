Mariners’ New Rotation Look May Be Temporary as Bryce Miller Eyes Quick Return

The Mariners may be opening the season with a different, but yet still familiar-looking rotation, but this still feels a lot more like a short-term adjustment than a big philosophical change. Bryce Miller’s absence matters because he’s a pitcher Seattle has come to rely on as a real part of the group. The latest update at the close of camp is a positive one. The Mariners aren’t acting like they’re preparing to live without him for very long.

On paper, a group of Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo, Luis Castillo, and Emerson Hancock can absolutely hold down the fort for a bit. There’s more than enough talent in Seattle’s rotation, and Hancock, while maybe not yet the frontline arm some envisioned when he was drafted in the first round in 2020, is still more than capable of filling that fifth spot for now.

After Monday, that bridge may not need to be very long.

Mariners’ Early Rotation Shake-Up May End Faster Than Expected

Miller sounded like a guy who finally felt like himself again after a successful bullpen, saying he was at “one-hundred percent” effort for the first time in a while. Reports out of Seattle Sports said the bullpen looked normal by Miller standards, with the fastball touching 98 mph and his breaking stuff showing real bite. When you’re dealing with oblique trouble, everybody can throw a light side session and say the right things. Looking like your normal self at full effort is the part that actually starts to change the conversation.

Even better for the Mariners, this doesn’t sound like a recovery that’s stalled out anymore. Miller believes he’ll throw a live BP on Friday, then another one early next week, with a rehab assignment potentially following soon after. Dan Wilson echoed that optimism, saying Miller’s progression has been “outstanding” and framing the next step less around whether he can return and more around when the schedule makes the most sense to plug him back in. It’s no longer sounding like a question of if he can help soon. It sounds like Seattle is lining up the runway.

That’s why Hancock’s opportunity should be viewed for what it is. It’s important, but like so many other moments for him, this will come with a timer on it. That’s the encouraging part if you’re Seattle. A lot of teams lose a starter in March and immediately start scrambling. The Mariners, on the other hand, are dealing with a situation where the replacement is serviceable and the injured pitcher still appears to be on a relatively short path back.