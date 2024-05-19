'The Rock' Does Something Not Seen For Last Seven Years of Team History in M's Win on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners came from behind to beat the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday night, 4-3, at Camden Yards. After a nearly three-hour rain delay, the M's waited until the seventh inning to score their first runs on the night, punctuating the comeback with a Cal Raleigh double in the bottom of the eighth. (You can read our full recap here).
In addition to the late-game offense, M's starter Luis Castillo once again did his part. "The Rock" threw six innings, allowing just two runs. Though he walked four, he managed to keep the O's offense largely at bay and kept the team in the game.
He didn't factor into the decision - Ryne Stanek got the win - but Castillo has now put together a streak not seen in the last seven years of team history.
Per @MarinersPR:
Luis Castillo has made 7 consecutive starts of 6.0+ IP while allowing 2-or-fewer ER.
It's the longest such streak in @MLB this season and longest by a @Mariners pitcher since James Paxton (7 GS, 7/2-8/4/2017).
After a slow start to the season, Castillo has been everything the M's need him to be over the last month and change. The 30-year-old is now 4-5 with a 3.28 ERA.
A three-time All-Star, Castillo is 66-69 lifetime over his eight-year career with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners. He was traded to the Mariners during the 2022 season and signed a contract extension through 2027.
After the win, the Mariners are now 25-21 on the year. They'll play the Orioles again on Sunday afternoon at 10:35 a.m. PT.