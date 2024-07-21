Manager Scott Servais Compliments New Hall of Famers, Including Former M's Star
SEATTLE — The 2024 Hall of Fame class was inducted on Sunday and one of the four new members previously played for the Seattle Mariners: Third baseman Adrian Beltre.
Although Beltre is more famous for his time with Seattle's American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers, he spent a significant portion of his career in the Pacific Northwest (2005-2009).
Mariners manager Scott Servais didn't share time in Seattle with Beltre, but he had some kind words to say about him and the rest of this year's Hall of Fame class.
"I was around him when I was in Texas," Servais said in a pregame interview Sunday. "And he had an unbelievable playoff run for us: three home runs in a playoff game that I'll never forget. Just a really good player, obviously, but maybe as good as person and teammate that I've been exposed to."
Another 2024 Hall of Famer Servais was "exposed" to was Todd Helton. Servais and Helton were teammates on the Colorado Rockies in 2000.
"Phenomenal hitter," Servais said. "I don't care what ballpark he hit in, what era he hit in, this guy could really swing the bad. Really good competitor."
Servais also complimented Joe Mauer and expounded upon the situation he was in when he was first coming up.
"When people remember the draft (Joe) was coming out — it was Mark Prior or Joe Mauer," Servais said. "And a good friend of mine at the time was running the Minnesota Twins and it was a tough call. At the time, Mark Prior was the next coming of Nolan Ryan — a top college pitcher coming up. He was the Paul Skenes of that era. That's exactly what it was. And the Twins made the decision to go with Joe Mauer and I think they got it right."
Servais had talked about three of the four Hall of Fame inductees. The fourth one, Jim Leyland, had a direct impact on at least a couple facets of how Servais appraoches managing.
"One thing — and I did pick this up from Jim Leyland and I do it still today — Jim would walk around with a fungo in the outfield," Servais said. "He'd talk to his players during batting practice. And since I got the job here I always do. Almost every day."
Servais also praised the overall presentation and the display of the Hall of Fame.
Beltre is one of several Mariners to get inducted into the Hall of Fame in recent years. Edgar Martinez was inducted in 2019, Ken Griffey Jr. earned his gold bust in 2016.
Former Seattle stalwarts Ichiro Suzuki and Felix Hernandez are eligible for the Hall of Fame ballot in 2025.
