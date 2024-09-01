Mariners Starting Pitchers on Track to Make Baseball History Because of Elite Control
The Seattle Mariners may or not make the playoffs in 2024. They enter play on Sunday at 5.0 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West and 4.5 games back of the Minnesota Twins in the American League wild card race.
However, whether or not the team makes the playoffs, everyone would agree that this team has put forth a special group of starting pitchers that has given the team a chance to win on most nights.
While each of them are blessed with premium velocity and solid-to-excellent secondary stuff, they are also excellent at throwing strikes and limiting free passes.
In fact, the M's are on track to make baseball history because of their elite control. According to Mariners PR:
Seattle starters’ 4.77 SO/BB ratio would be the highest by a rotation in Major League history, with the 2019 Dodgers currently holding the record of a 4.55 SO/BB ratio.
That was put out before Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Angels, but the M's still remain in the lead for the season. Bryan Woo started on Saturday and did not walk anyone. He struck out three.
The group of Woo, Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, Bryce Miller, George Kirby and Emerson Hancock has done their best to keep the team in contention to this point, but now they'll need something special if they are going to get into the playoffs for the second time in three years.
The Mariners will finish out a series with the Angels on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is 1:07 p.m. PT. Miller is on the mound.
