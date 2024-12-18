MLB Insider Continues to Connect Phillies 3B Alec Bohm to Seattle Mariners in Trade Rumors
Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, noted baseball insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic continued to connect Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm to the Seattle Mariners for a possible trade.
Rosenthal made the comments on the "Foul Territory" show. He wasn't reporting that anything was close, but was speculating that he believes the Phillies will trade Bohm and that the Mariners are still a fit.
We know that the two sides spoke earlier this offseason and the talks ended when the Phillies asked for either Logan Gilbert or George Kirby.
The Mariners have an opening at third base after non-tendering Josh Rojas, so Bohm remains a name to watch. At 28-years-old, he's under contract through the 2026 season.
Lifetime, he's a .277 hitter who is coming off a year in which he hit .280 with 15 homers. Bohm made the All-Star team in 2024, but it should be noted that much of his damage last season came in a scorching first month of the season.
That was his first All-Star appearance and he produced a 3.0 WAR for the season, according to Baseball Reference.
In addition to third base, the Mariners have a need at second base as well. They are likely to only fill one of those holes externally, so if they continue to not like the asking price for Bohm, then they can pivot to trying to acquire someone there.
Hye-Seong Kim of Korea has been posted and remains an intriguing option for the Mariners, and he should fall within their budget also.
