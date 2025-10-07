MLB Insider is Sticking with Seattle Over Detroit in the ALDS
The Seattle Mariners look to get a leg up on the Detroit Tigers in their best-of-five American League Division Series today at Comerica Park. After suffering a heartbreaking defeat in Game 1, they mustered a victory on Sunday to crucially even up the postseason battle.
With the series all even again at 1-1, one prominent MLB observer says that he's convinced the M's will take the Tigers out in five games. MLB Network's Jon Morosi appeared on Seattle Sports’Wyman and Bob following Seattle's win, stating that nothing has dissuaded him from believing in the Mariners.
“To me, this feels like a five-game series,” Morosi said. “I said it at the outset on Saturday: I felt like it was Mariners in five, and that’s probably where I’ll stay in terms of my prediction. I just think it’s two closely matched teams. You get a 3-2 game in Game 1, a 3-2 game the other way in Game 2. I don’t see either team scoring 10 or 13 runs like we saw Toronto score on the Yankees.
“So I think it’s gonna be tightly played and not a whole lot of comfortable pitches thrown for the balance of this series.”
Morosi was quick to point to Seattle superstars Julio Rodriguez and Cal Raleigh asbeing huge factors for the remainder of the series. Rodriguez has already posted some good numbers. Through two games, he has a home run and three RBI.
“I think the thing that stands out to me, and one of the reasons why I believe that Seattle ultimately has the upper hand, is the best two offensive players in this series are both on the Mariners, and they’re both playing well,” Morosi said. “… Two elite players who, candidly, are just better offensively than anybody on the Tigers’ roster, at least at this moment in time.
“And I think for that reason, you believe that’s gonna carry the day – especially if you’re gonna get meaningful contributions from guys like (Jorge) Polanco.”
Mariners will try to Steal a Win on the Road
Regardless of predictions, one truth is inevitable; the Mariners have to get a win or go home when it comes to their upcoming road games. A split in the Motor City would at least assure the club that they would play the deciding Game 5 in the comfortable confines of T-Mobile Park.
Logan Gilbert (6-6, 3.44 ERA) will get the start for the Mariners, and he's scheduled to face veteran right-hander Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA). It will be the first postseason start of Gilbert's career.