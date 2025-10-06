Polanco Powers the Mariners Past the Tigers in Game 2 of the ALDS
As the Seattle Mariners have proven down the stretch, they are never to be denied. Even when they're backed into a corner and the chips are down, someone always finds a way to step up and be the savior. On Sunday night, it was second baseman Jorge Polanco who provided the heroics, as the M's topped the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the ALDS.
Having already lost Game 1 at home, the Mariners were facing reigning Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, and a second defeat would almost assure that Seattle would be sent packing. Fortunately, they had an ace up their sleeve - and a middle infielder with pop - that helped push the M's to a 3-2 victory.
Batting in the clean-up spot, Polanco would hit two solo home runs, with the last one being the difference in what has already been a nail-biter of a series. Julio Rodriguez plated the Mariners' eventual winning run when he drove home Cal Raleigh with a double in the eighth.
Countering Skubal was Seattle starter Luis Castillo (11-8, 3.54 ERA, 162 strikeouts in 2025), who pitched brilliantly for 4 2/3 innings, allowing no runs and only one hit. He was relieved by Gabe Speiers in the fifth, as five Mariners pitchers would combine to hold back Detroit, before closer Andres Munoz closed the door in the top of the ninth.
“This was a bounce-back game for us,” Mariners manager Dan Wilson said. “And they did just that.”
Julio's Heroics Help Mariners to the Victory
The Mariners looked much like the unit that had a spectacular September, as they streaked to Seattle's first AL West title in 24 years. They continue to find ways to win, often against heavy odds. Star center fielder Julio Rodriguez touched upon how much they feed off each other's success.
“[It was important] to come and answer back as a team,” Rodríguez said. “I felt like Cal got it going right there, and I was really happy to be able to follow through on that.”
“We haven't had a time like this here in a while, so being able to deliver a win tonight as a team I think was really special for me. Just to see the fans and the way they got going, it was very special. I'm always going to hold that memory in my heart.”
“It's not difficult. I feel like we're in it to win it, you know? And it doesn't matter what really happened -- if they take the lead or anything like that, they tie it up. We know what the goal is about the game, and there is not really time to feel sorry about what happens. ... Just stay in the moment.”
The Mariners' next 'moment' will come on Tuesday, when the series swings back to Detroit's Comerica Park. Logan Gilbert (6-4, 3.44 ERA) is expected to get the start for Seattle, while Jack Flaherty (8-15, 4.64 ERA) will take the ball for the Tigers.