MLB Network Posts Chilling Tribute to Ken Griffey Jr. on "X"
On Thursday, Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. turned 55 years old. The M's put out a birthday message to Junior on social media, and MLB Network posted a chilling tribute whch is sure to get M's fans hyped up.
You can watch it below:
Speaking in that video, in addition to Junior, were Commissioner Rob Manfred, Bo Jackson, Reggie Jackson, Jay Buhner, NBA star LeBron James and musician Macklemore. The footage came from a documentary that MLB Network produced a few years back but it still gives goosebumps to M's fans whenever you see it. The Manfred audio comes from Griffey Jr.s Hall of Fame induction in 2016.
Griffey Jr. is one of the best players and is the biggest icon in Mariners history. He spent 22 years in the big leagues, most notably with the Mariners. In addition to being a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, he's a member of the M's team Hall of Fame. Junior hit 630 career home runs and re-defined the way the game was played with his coolness. He galloped through the outfield, tracking everything down, winning 10 Gold Glove Awards along the way.
He was also a 13-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger and an MVP winner.
Griffey Jr. currently does work for Major League Baseball as an ambassador and he also does some work for the Mariners. He can be counted on to appear at T-Mobile Park a few times a season.
Happy birthday to the greatest player in organizational history!
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: