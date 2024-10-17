Young New York Mets Star Joins Seattle Mariners Legend in Impressive Category
The Seattle Mariners are watching the playoffs from home for the 22nd time in 23 years. Entering Wednesday, the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers were locked in a 1-1 tie in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series featuring several former Mariners.
Jesse Winker, Teoscar Hernandez, Edwin Diaz and Ryne Stanek are some of the former Seattle players that are trying to lead their teams to the World Series.
But it was a young star and career Met that recently joined a Mariners legend in a very impressive category.
New York's third-year third baseman Mark Vientos played his ninth postseason game of the year and his career on Monday in Game 2 of the NLCS. He went 2-for-5 with a grand slam and four RBIs in the Mets' 7-3 win over the Dodgers.
It was Vientos' sixth multi-hit game of the postseason, which put him in very exclusive company.
According to a post on "X" from MLB Network, Hall of Famer and Seattle legend Ken Griffey Jr. is the only player in MLB history with more multi-hit performances in their first nine postseason games.
Vientos has been one of the best hitters in the playoffs, including both American League and National League brackets.
He's batting .378 (14-for-37) with three home runs and 11 RBIs.
Vientos might end up being the NLCS Most Valuable Player if he leads New York to a pennant.
Vientos has had such a good season that some fans have him on their target list for the Mariners to go after in the trade market in the offseason.
But Vientos is likely to join more elite company before his time in the postseason is done. And New York isn't likely to part ways from its young star anytime soon.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
ANALYSIS: COULD MARINERS GO AFTER YOUNG STARS?: Most "realistic" Seattle Mariners offseason projections have them going after mid-tier free agents or trading for older players; But there might be a possibility for a blockbuster trade. CLICK HERE
OPINION: THREE PLAYERS MARINERS SHOULD TARGET IN THE OFFSEASON: The Seattle Mariners have pressing needs in three out of four infield spots and have options to fill out those positions during the offseason. CLICK HERE
FINAL GRADES ON LOGAN GILBERT: Logan Gilbert became the de facto No. 1 starter in the Seattle Mariners' league-best rotation in 2024 and could remain in that roll for a long time. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.