Mariners’ Latest Spring Roster Cuts Reflect Development-Focused Moves

Spring training cuts are sometimes where fans go hunting for hidden meaning, trying to decide whether every transaction is a clue, a snub, or some dramatic signal from the baseball gods. Most of the time, though, the early ones are a lot less cinematic than that. The Mariners’ latest round of camp cuts felt more like a reminder of where the organization is right now: deep, patient, and pretty comfortable letting certain players keep building without forcing a fake roster race that was never really there.

Seattle reassigned Austin Kitchen, Victor Labrada, and Teddy McGraw to minor league camp on Saturday, trimming the spring roster to 71 players. Earlier cuts had already sent catchers Luke Stevenson, Josh Caron, and Connor Charping out of big league camp.

That is not a bad thing. In fact, it is probably the healthiest way to read this batch of moves. None of these three departures should be treated like a crushing setback. It was Seattle acting like an organization that has enough real camp decisions elsewhere to avoid pretending every interesting name is genuinely in the Opening Day mix. With more than a dozen Mariners involved in the World Baseball Classic, camp has had a slightly weird rhythm anyway, and the roster has stayed larger for longer because of it. More cuts were always coming once the spring crowd started thinning out.

Kitchen is maybe the clearest example of this being about timing more than anything else. He is entering his second full year in the organization and quietly gave Tacoma useful innings all last season, posting a 3.36 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 69.2 innings in 48 appearances. He also did not make a Cactus League appearance this spring, which kind of tells the story on its own.

Labrada is the one who is easiest to talk yourself into, because his 2025 season was legitimately fun. He hit .281/.403/.405 with an .808 OPS across Double-A Arkansas and Triple-A Tacoma, piled up 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and drove in 52 while stealing 44 bases in 55 tries. That is a real season. But it still makes perfect sense for the Mariners to keep that development rolling in the minors instead of trying to squeeze him into a big league roster picture that is not really asking for him yet.

And then there is McGraw, who might be the most important long-view name in this group even if he was the least likely to matter for Seattle right away. He remains one of the more intriguing arms in the system, and MLB.com included him in the Mariners’ 2026 Spring Breakout player pool as one of the organization’s notable prospects. But the same broad truth still follows him around: the stuff is interesting, the health history is part of the story, and the Mariners would be doing themselves no favors by rushing that timeline just because fans like dreaming on live arms in March.

That is really the headline here. These cuts were not cold. They were practical. They reflect a team that knows the difference between development and desperation. And in a spring where so much attention is naturally drifting toward the World Baseball Classic absences and the Opening Day roster puzzle, this was Seattle quietly reminding everyone that not every worthwhile player needs to be pushed faster than the calendar demands.