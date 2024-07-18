Yankees Tandem Fell Shy of Catching Mariners Stars in Baseball History in First Half

AL All-Star starters Aaron Judge & Juan Soto of the @Yankees have combined for 57 HR this season.



In MLB history, only two duos have had more HR at the break: Ken Griffey Jr. & Alex Rodriguez for the 1998 Mariners (62) and Roger Maris & Mickey Mantle for the 1961 Yankees (62). pic.twitter.com/U4p3qmCcZH