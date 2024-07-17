Seattle Mariners Agree to Terms With Top Draft Pick
The Seattle Mariners began their draft by selecting one of the most intriguing prospects in this year's class.
The Mariners selected Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje with the 15th pick in the first round. Team Director of Amateur Scouting Scott Hunter said he's one of the most intriguing prospects to work with.
So it was only natural that the two sides got a deal done pretty quickly.
According to MLB Trade Rumors, Cijntje and Seattle agreed to a full-value contract on Tuesday. The slot value with the 15th pick will grant Cijntje $4.8809 million, pending a physical.
Cijntje hasn't wasted any time taking some pointers from those in the Mariners organization and was in Arlington, Texas, during the All-Star break taking pointers from Seattle starter Logan Gilbert and reliever Andres Munoz.
Cijntje's ability as a switch-pitcher makes him one of the most interesting prospects to follow out of the 2024 class.
The Mariners will allow Cijntje to continue developing both arms. And whether he goes with both, or just one, he projects well.
Cijntje had a 3.67 ERA in 90.2 innings pitched this past season at Mississippi State. He throws in the mid-90s with his left arm and the upper-90s with his right.
The Athletic's Keith Law ranked Cijntje as the No. 15 prospect in the draft on July 9 and said he has No. 2 starter upside.
Here's what else Law had to say about Cijntje:
"Cijntje is probably the best (switch pitchers) to come along because he has good enough stuff throwing with either arm to at least create the potential for him to reach the majors as a true switch-pitch guy."
Hunter said that there's a possibility that Cijntje might report to rookie ball as soon as this season, but they're still waiting on physicals and signings to be made official until they make those personnel decisions.
