Outfielder Accomplish Something Not Seen in Last Decade of Seattle Mariners History
The Mariners shored up the outfield depth when they claimed former World Series-winning outfielder Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. They did this in response to injuries to Luke Raley and Victor Robles.
Taveras, who has spent the entirety of his six-season MLB career with the Rangers, made his debut for Seattle in a 6-5 win against the Athletics on Wednesday.
In his first game in a Mariners uniform, Taveras did something the franchise hasn't seen in a decade, hitting a game-tying RBI single in the top of the eighth to tie the game 5-5. .
According to a postgame note posted on "X" from ROOT Sports' Angie Mentink, it was the first time a player hit a game-tying or go-ahead hit in the eighth inning or later in his debut for the Mariners since Shawn O'Malley did it on Sept. 2, 2015.
Taveras finished the game 1-for-4 with a run, and RBI and a stolen base.
He has a slash line of .241/.259/.337 with a .596 OPS. this season. Taveras has scored eight runs and has hit three doubles, one triple, and one home run.
Taveras is due to earn roughly $3.7 million this season and is under team control through 2027. Seattle president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said the team was hoping to get him when Texas waived him, and the club has already seen early returns on the transaction.
If Taveras can continue to be a meaningful contributor by the time Raley and Robles return, the Mariners will have a luxury of outfield depth that will help in the second half of the season.
