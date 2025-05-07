Here's How Much Seattle Mariners Will Pay Outfielder Leody Taveras in 2025
The Seattle Mariners shored up their outfield depth when they claimed former World Series champion Leody Taveras off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.
Two starting Mariners outfielders, Victor Robles and Luke Raley, will be out until around the All-Star break due to a left shoulder fracture and Grade 1 right oblique strain, respectively.
Taveras made his debut for Seattle during a series finale against the Athletics on Wednesday. The hope is that he'll be able to regain his 2023 World Series form and be a meaningful contributor until Robles and Raley work their way back.
The injuries haven't been limited to the outfield, and the money the Mariners owe Taveras for the rest of the season could impact how the team structures the roster.
Taveras is in his second year of arbitration and is set to earn a total of $4.75 million this season. Seattle will take on the remaining balance of that salary, which is roughly $3.7 million according to Spotrac.
According to a post on "X" from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer, the money owed to Taveras could impact the budget the Mariners have available in their trade deadline budget.
Kramer included in his report that Seattle's trade deadline budget could be higher if the team remains in first place in the American League West.
Entering play on Wednesday, Taveras has slashed .241/.259/.342 with a .601 OPS. He has a homer and eight RBIs.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS RELIEVER MATT BRASH GOES VIRAL FOR NEW RIDICULOUS PITCH: The high-leverage Mariners pitcher showed off a new pitch against the Athletics on Tuesday that drew immediate attention. CLICK HERE
CAL RALEIGH'S PINCH-HITTING HEROICS LEADS MARINERS TO 5-3 WIN OVER ATHLETICS: Crucial late game hits and a quality start from Emerson Hancock led the Mariners to a series-evening win against the Athletics. CLICK HERE
ESPN INSIDER PREDICTS MEGA DEAL FOR MARINERS STARTING PITCHER: In a recent article, Passan predicted 2023 All-Star George Kirby to earn a deal near $200 million. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.