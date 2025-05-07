Seattle Mariners Win 9th-Straight Series For First Time Since 2001 ALCS Team
For the first time since the club won an MLB-record 116 games and made the American League Championship Series in 2001, the Seattle Mariners have won nine consecutive series.
The Mariners secured their ninth-straight set with a 6-5, come-from-behind win against the Athletics on Wednesday. The victory improved Seattle's record to 22-14 on the season and gave it a three-game lead in the American League West at the conclusion of the game.
The Mariners had to come back from an early 5-0 deficit to pull out the win. The Athletics built their lead through four innings. Miguel Andujar hit an RBI single and J.J. Bleday hit a two-run double in the bottom of the first. Lawrence Butler tacked on another score with a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth and Jacob Wilson hit an RBI double the same inning.
Despite the early damage, Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo was able to outlast A's rookie starter Gunnar Hoglund.
Woo pitched six innings, struck out six, walked one and allowed five earned runs on eight hits (one home run). Hoglund, in his second major league start, lasted 5.1 innings.
The Mariners began to mount their comeback in the in the top of the fifth. Ben Williamson got the team on the board that frame with an RBI double. One inning later, Rowdy Tellez hit a three-run homer, in front of family and friends in his hometown of Saramento, Calif., to bring Seattle within one run of the A's.
Leody Taveras, in his season debut with the Mariners, tied the game at 5-5 two innings later with an RBI single. Dylan Moore scored Taveras the next at-bat with a double for the eventual final of 6-5.
Taveras became the first Seattle player with a game-tying or go-ahead hit in the eighth inning or later in his season debut since Shawn O'Malley did it for the Mariners on Sept. 2, 2015.
Andres Munoz closed out the game in the bottom of the ninth and earned his 13th save in 14 opportunities this year. He's yet to allow an earned run this season. He struck out Wilson, who was 4-for-4 before that at-bat, to clinch the save.
Seattle will have an off-day Thursday before returning home for a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday. First pitch is at 6:40 p.m. PT.
Luis Castillo will start for the Mariners against a to-be-determined Blue Jays pitcher.
