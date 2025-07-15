Pat McAfee Gave Seattle Mariners Star Cal Raleigh an Electric Home Run Derby Intro
Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh got an electric introduction to a national audience on Monday night, as Pat McAfee gave him a warm welcome to the Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
McAfee, who is a former NFL punter and host of a widely successful sports radio show, is known for his over-the-top personality. He also appears on WWE broadcasts and College Gameday on ESPN.
This is the first Home Run Derby appearance for Raleigh, who leads baseball in home runs with 38 at the All-Star break. He'll also start for the American League All-Star team, hitting cleanup in the All-Star Game, which comes up on Tuesday night. He'll hit behind Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees.
He's already surpassed his career-high (34) in home runs and is on pace to set a new career-high in RBIs. He had 100 last season.
The appearances in the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game continue a banner week for Raleigh, who was just named to Team USA's roster for the World Baseball Classic on Monday afternoon.
He's a major reason why the Mariners enter the break at 51-45 and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League. They are working to make the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
After the All-Star festivities end, the Mariners will start the second half of the season against the Houston Astros on Friday night at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners are five games behind Houston in the American League West race.
