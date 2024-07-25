Popular Podcast Host Lambasts Seattle Mariners For Wasting Incredible Pitching
Count popular podcast host Ben Verlander as someone else who is mad at the Seattle Mariners right now.
Verlander, the brother of Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander, said on his "Flippin' Bats" podcast recently that the M's are wasting elite pitching and can't afford to do that.
You can hear his comments below:
The Seattle Mariners are wasting the prime of perhaps the best pitching rotation in baseball.
The players deserve better. The fans deserve better. And they need to go address the issue IMMEDIATELY.
Verlander is in agreement with much of Mariners Nation on this one. What has transpired with Seattle over the last month has been incredibly frustrating to watch. The team has the best ERA in baseball and is the best at suppressing runs in baseball, yet can't get any offensive support. The Mariners are coming off a series in which they scored three runs in three games against the Los Angeles Angels. They've scored one run or less in five of six games since the All-Star break to fall 1.0 game back of the Houston Astros in the American League West.
Unbelievably, there are still chances to rectify things. The M's are just 1.0 game back and they have the trade deadline looming where they can go out and make some upgrades in various spots. We've heard them connected to Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Luis Robert Jr., among others, in the last few weeks.
The Mariners will be back in action on Friday night when they take on the Chicago White Sox in Chicago.
RELATED SEATTLE MARINERS STORIES:
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out! In this episode, we talk about the frustrations of the Astros series, the looming trade deadline and more, including a talk with longtime Mariners scribe Nathan Bishop. CLICK HERE:
MORE INJURY ISSUES: Now it's not just Julio Rodriguez or JP Crawford, it's reliever Gregory Santos too. Here's what happened to him in Wednesday's latest loss. CLICK HERE:
ROBLES ROLLING: Despite the team's ineffectiveness lately, outfielder Victor Robles is rolling. He spoke with our own Teren Kowatsch about his success in Seattle. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: