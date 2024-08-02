Popular Former Seattle Mariners Closer Loses Closer's Job with New Team
Popular former Seattle Mariners closer Paul Sewald has lost (at least for now) his closer's job with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
That report came from Steve Gilbert, who covers Arizona:
@Dbacks manager Torey Lovullo says he will give Paul Sewald a break from the closer’s role. Who closes out game will depend on matchups.
It's been a tough year for Sewald, who has slumped while also spending time on the injured list. He's 0-2 this season with a 4.39 ERA. He's pitched just 26.2 innings this season. Furthermore, he's allowed runs in three of his last five appearances, and that's something the Diamondbacks can't have as they are trying to chase a wild card spot again the National League.
The Mariners traded Sewald to Arizona at the trade deadline in 2023 for infielders Josh Rojas and Ryan Bliss, as well as outfielder Dom Canzone. At the time of the trade, M's fans (and players) were outraged as Sewald was a successful reliever who was popular with fans and in the clubhouse.
The 34-year-old spent parts of three seasons with the Mariners (2021-2023), pitching in 171.2 innings. He had 52 saves with Seattle in those three seasons, pairing with Drew Steckenrider, Andres Munoz, Matt Brash and others at various points to make an elite bullpen.
He was integral in helping the Mariners break the drought during the memorable 2022 season.
In his absence, Munoz has ascended to the closer for the M's and was named an All-Star earlier this season.
The Mariners take on the Phillies on Friday night.
