Prominent MLB Insider Continues to Link the Mariners to Major Trade Piece
Speaking Friday on the "Foul Territory" podcast, Bob Nightengale of USA Today continued to link the Seattle Mariners to trade target Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins.
Nightengale said that the Mariners are definitely going to get a bat before mentioning that they've talked about Luis Robert Jr. and that several executives think they are going to get Chisholm Jr.
Now, we've talked a lot about Chisholm Jr.'s fit with the Mariners and you can even listen to our discussion on a recent episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast below.
Otherwise, for a refresher, here's the issues (both positive and negative) with a potential Chisholm Jr. trade.
--There's certainly a lot to like about acquiring him. He's young (26) and under team control for multiple years (through 2026) and he offers a solid power-speed combo. He hit 19 homers a season ago in just 97 games and if healthy, he's a 20/20 threat and possibly a 30/30 threat.
--However, despite those positives, there are questions as well. He's a .250 lifetime hitter at a time when the Mariners desperately need guys who can hit for average. He also plays second base, where the M's already have Jorge Polanco for the rest of the year. How would they plan on navigating that dynamic? Move Polanco in the deal? Move Polanco to third base? It would remain to be seen.
Also, given the positives above, the Marlins know his value to be high, and they'd likely seek a very strong prospect package in return.
The trade deadline comes up on July 30.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST EPISODE IS OUT: The fourth episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is now out! In this episode, we discuss how the Mariners can beat the Astros, what they need to not do in the series, Andres Munoz not getting in the All-Star Game and more, including our interview with Bryant Robinson, who directed the Julio Rodriguez documentary that recently aired on FS1. CLICK HERE:
BACK TO THE FUTURE: Thursday was the anniversary of the famed "Turn Ahead the Clock" game in which the Mariners played a futuristic contest against the Kansas City Royals. Here's how it looked. CLICK HERE:
GILBERT AND KIRBY CHASING HISTORY: Both Logan Gilbert and George Kirby have a chance at the top spot on this historic list by the end of the season. CLICK HERE:
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: