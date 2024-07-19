Pair of Seattle Mariners Pitchers Chasing Team History in Second Half of Season
As the Seattle Mariners battle for an American League West crown in 2024, starting pitchers Logan Gilbert and George Kirby are battling for the top spot in this impressive category in team history.
According to @StatsCentre, Gilbert currently has a WHIP of 0.869, which would be the best in team history. Kirby has a .994, which is seventh all-time. Both players conceivably have a shot at assuming the top spot. Currently, the lowest WHIP is held by Felix Hernandez. He had a .915 in 2014, which is the same year he won the Cy Young Award.
It was a great first half of the season for both pitchers, with Gilbert earning his first-ever All-Star Game selection. He is currently 6-5 this season with a 2.79 ERA. He's struck out 124 batters in 132.1 innings. That's the most innings pitched in the majors thus far.
As for Kirby, he's currently 7-7 with a 3.29 ERA. He's thrown 117.2 innings and has struck out 116. He leads baseball in strikeout/walk ratio at 8.92. He led the league in the same category a season ago.
If both pitchers put up productive second halves, they are each likely to receive American League Cy Young votes as well.
The Mariners start the second half of the season on Friday night when they take on the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park.
First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. PT as Luis Castillo (M's) pitches against Hunter Brown (HOU). Kirby will take the mound on Saturday while Gilbert won't pitch until the next series.
