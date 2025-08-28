Randy Arozarena and Julio Rodriguez on Verge of Special Seattle Mariners History
The Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park to take the series from their National League West rivals.
With the win, Seattle concluded a 4-2 homestand and moved to 72-62 on the season. They are currently in possession of the third and final wild card spot while also trailing in the American League West race by just 1.5 games.
Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 at the plate, and he stole his 24th base as well.
With that steal, Rodriguez is now just one away from hitting another 25-25 season, and he and Randy Arozarena are heading for some never-before-seen team history, per Mariners PR:
when each outfielder reaches the 25 SB mark, they will become the first pair of Mariners teammates with 25+ HR and 25+ SB in the same season
Julio's 2025 season
Like the seasons before it, Rodriguez started slow in 2025, but he's heated up in the second half. He's hitting .287 over his last 30 games with eight home runs and 19 RBIs, while also stealing four bases.
He has 25 home runs for the season with his 24 steals, and he also owns a .263 batting average.
Also per Mariners PR:
when Rodríguez reaches the 25/25 mark he will join Darryl Strawberry and Bobby Bonds as the only three players to record 3 25+ HR and 25+ SB seasons within their first 4 MLB seasons.
A lifetime .274 hitter, he's got 105 home runs and 110 stolen bases. He's already a three-time All-Star, and he should contend for his third Silver Slugger Award this season as well.
Arozarena's campaign
Acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in the 2024 season, Arozarena has now spent more than a full calendar year in Seattle. He's got 25 homers, 24 steals and 64 RBIs, becoming an impact part of Dan Wilson's lineup. He's carrying a .778 OPS and also made the All-Star team this season - the second selection of his career.
He's moved to the leadoff spot in the wake of the acquisitions of Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez.
What's next
Both players will get a chance to solidify their 25-25 seasons this weekend in a three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. That series begins on Friday afternoon at Progressive Field.
