Seattle Mariners Pitcher Could Be on Verge of Game-Changing Breakout
Seattle Mariners pitcher Emerson Hancock made his second appearance in the Tacoma Rainiers bullpen on Sunday afternoon, hitting 99.1 mph on his fastball.
Hancock, who has started 15 games for the Mariners this season, also turned heads with a devastating changeup as part of a scoreless inning.
The Mariners appear dead set on giving Hancock a shot in the bullpen once September hits. Seattle is looking to clinch its first playoff berth since 2022 and has real questions at the low and mid-leverage spots in the bullpen, and Hancock could potentially help answer those.
As has already been evidenced, his stuff can play "up" in shorter bursts, in the same way that we saw Matt Brash blossom as a reliever in 2022.
Mariners general manager Justin Hollander said earlier this week that Hancock still views himself as a starter, but he is willing to do anything he can to help the team in the now. The bullpen is the way to do that. The Mariners can add another pitcher to the roster when they expand on Sept. 1.
It's unclear if Hancock will come up right away, as he could still need to hit some boxes like being able to throw on back-to-back days or three times in four days, but the early returns look solid, and he certainly could provide an upside not realized yet by Carlos Vargas, Tayler Saucedo, Jackson Kowar, Collin Snider, Troy, Taylor, Gregory Santos and Casey Legumina, who have all had chances in those roles.
Hancock, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Mariners (2020) out of the University of Georgia. He's gone 3-5 with a 5.47 ERA at the major league level this season. He's struck out 53 batters in 77.1 innings, but again, the stuff has clearly ticked up when going to the bullpen.
Seattle is 70-61 on the season and in possession of the third and final wild card spot in the American League.
