Seattle shortstop JP Crawford is a leader on the field and in the community

When most fans think of the Seattle Mariners, they picture players like Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez. However, the guys who get all the headlines would even tell you that the team's most underrated leader is veteran shortstop JP Crawford.

Crawford, 30, is generally viewed as a high-energy leader and a fan favorite. Despite his on-field enthusiasm, he's considered humble and caring when he's not in the heat of competition. He was the Mariners' 2024 nominee for Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente Award, which recognizes sportsmanship, community involvement, and positive contributions. Overall, he's been an asset to the Mariners and the Emerald City.

In 2025, the nine-year veteran hit .265 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI. Crawford has a career batting average of .248, with a total of 67 home runs and 344 RBI. And in 2020, he won a Gold Glove Award, making him just the second Mariners shortstop to earn that honor, following Omar Vizquel. He has also set the franchise record for most games played at shortstop in Mariners franchise history.

JP Crawford is a true team leader at game time

Oct 13, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays in the sixth inning during game two of the ALCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

For someone who basically carries themselves with calm humility in public, when JP Crawford slips on the Mariners uniform, everything is transformed. An electric and effervescent leader, Crawford is often tagged as the 'heart' of the squad, and he's also been known to come with a timely hit or a blast out of nowhere... just when his team needs him the most.

Teammate Ben Williamson has called Crawford the "guy to look up to," noting his consistent demeanor. Meanwhile, JP Crawford has expressed that it's an honor to be a member of the Seattle organization, noting that he was able to blossom and be himself after departing Philadelphia for his new home with the Mariners.

“They just took me under their wing and showed me how baseball should be played, and how [fun it could be]. They got me to enjoy the fun of baseball,” Crawford said. " … When I got over here, they preached to be yourself. Some organizations don’t allow you to be yourself. For you to [play well], you have to be comfortable out there.”

