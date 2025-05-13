Randy Arozarena Ties Former All-Star as Impressive Streak Continues
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners had very little go right in an 11-5 loss to the New York Yankees on Monday. But one positive that was able to be taken away was the performance of Randy Arozarena. The former American League Championship Series MVP finished 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. He was the only Mariners hitter to finish with multiple hits, and continued a career-best streak in the process.
Arozarena was walked in the bottom of the second inning to reach base safely for a 34th consecutive game. That mark is second-best in the major leagues behind Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber (47 games). Arozarena's walk also tied him with multi-time All-Star and former Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano for the franchise's longest on-base streak since 2016.
Arozarena's streak began March 31 against the Detroit Tigers. In that stretch, Arozarena is hitting .262 with 10 doubles, four homers and 19 RBIs. He's also scored 16 runs is a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts.
Arozarena and Cano are tied for the third-longest on-base streak in the last 20 years of the franchise. Nelson Cruz is second and 2025 National Baseball Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki is first. Cano had a 37-game streak in 2015 and Suzuki reached base in 43-straight games in 2009.
Alvin Davis holds the overall franchise record. "Mr. Mariner" had a 47-game on-base streak to begin his career his rookie season in 1984.
Arozarena will have an opportunity to pull ahead of Cano in Game 2 of the Mariners' current series against New York at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
