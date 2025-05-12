Seattle Mariners Pitcher Bryce Miller Still Pitching Uncomfortably After Latest Start
SEATTLE — Sunday was one of the worst days for the Seattle Mariners through the first 39 games of the season. The Mariners were swept after losing to the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 — the former's worst loss of the season — and third-year starting pitcher Bryce Miller continued to struggle.
The Texas A&M product has dealt with a series of nagging injuries that have stopped him from regaining the form he had in the second half of 2024.
Miller looked good through his first four innings against the Blue Jays on Sunday, allowing just two earned runs, but the fifth inning was where things started to get out of control. He generated two outs to begin the inning and then allowed two runners on base. George Springer punished him with a three-run home run. Miller returned for the sixth inning and allowed two base runners to reach before he was pulled. Both scored.
Miller finished the game with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings pitched. He allowed seven earned runs on eight hits (one home run).
Miller entered his start feeling fine physically, but revealed he was starting to feel uncomfortable the deeper he went into his outing in a postgame interview.
"Felt good going into the game, obviously," Miller said after the game Sunday. "Third or fourth inning, kind of had some stuff that didn't feel good and didn't feel normal, like I have in the past. I don't want to say too much on it. ... In the past, it felt like, get through six innings and it's a breeze. I feel as good in the sixth as I did in the first and it's been a struggle to have that feeling so far (this season). I don't know. We're gonna work on it."
Miller has yet to go longer than 5.2 innings in any of his eight starts this season. His 5.2-inning outing was his first of the year against the Athletics on March 29. He has a 5.22 this season with 35 strikeouts in 39.2 innings pitched. He's walked 21 batters and is allowing a career-high .268 average to opposing hitters.
"It's frustrating," Miller said after the game. "The main thing is, as a starter, you get deep into games and you give the team a chance. I feel like as the games have gone on and I've gotten deeper into the games I haven't been able to do that. And it's been almost an uphill battle as the game goes on to feel fresh and ready to go."
Miller talked about going into this week with a different mentality than he had in previous starts, and it paid off through four innings. He had solid command of his fastball and had several first-pitch strikes. But he allowed a large chunk of his hits and runs with two outs. Whether it's a physical or mental hurdle, or both, Miller is facing a road block that's been hard to get over.
"I've had multiple things that have lingered since, really, the end of last season and kind of took them through the offseason," Miller said. "Thought that I'd be feeling good. I haven't felt like myself body-wise and physically. And I think that's kind of led to me being more on my heels mentally, and it kind of snowballed (Sunday)."
Seattle's starting rotation has dealt with several injuries this season. George Kirby was placed on the 15-day injured list to begin the year with right shoulder inflammation, and Logan Gilbert landed on the IL April 26 due to a Grade 1flexor strain.
Miller's struggles have amplified the starting rotation's difficulties this season. And if it continues, giving him an extended rest or break might have to be a step the club takes.
