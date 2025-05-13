Seattle Mariners Collapse in 5th Inning in 11-5 Loss Against New York Yankees
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners were unable to bounce back after getting swept over the weekend and fell 11-5 to the New York Yankees on Monday at T-Mobile Park. It was the Mariners' fourth consecutive and dropped them to 22-18 on the year. Their lead in the American League West fell to 1.5 games. They've been outscored 20-6 in their last two games.
"Tough one all around tonight," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. " ... It's a good lineup. And they were able to get some balls out of the ballpark tonight and made it tough for us late."
For the third-straight game, Seattle's starting pitcher was cruising through the first third of the game before running into trouble his third time through the opposing lineup. Through four innings of work, Emerson Hancock had struck out five batters and allowed one earned run on two hits. The Mariners led 2-1 going into the fifth.
When the top of the fifth concluded, the Yankees led 7-2 and Hancock's day was done. He finished with five strikeouts, walked four and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits (three home runs).
"I thought stuff was good," Hancock said after the game. "Just made some mistakes (in the fifth), they made me pay for it. That's a really, really good lineup and you got to get on top of it at all times. They got a lot of momentum that inning, strung some hits together. Unfortunately, I just wasn't able to execute."
New York tied the game after Trent Grisham hit his second solo home run of the game to center field in the top of the fifth. Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger hit back-to-back RBI singles to put the Yankees in front by two and Austin Wells capped off the inning with a three-run homer.
New York pulled in front 8-2 in the top of the seventh after Wells hit an RBI single to score Goldschmidt.
The Mariners had only two hits at that point in the contest. Both were solo home runs. One was hit by Julio Rodriguez in the bottom of the first. The second was a rope hit by Jorge Polanco in the bottom of the third.
Seattle's third hit of the game didn't come until the bottom of the seventh. Randy Arozarea hit a lead-off double and was brought in three batters later on a single hit by Dylan Moore. Arozarena extended his career-best on-base streak to 34 games in the second after he was walked. He was the only M's player to have multiple hits and finished 2-for-3 with a run.
The Mariners made one last push in the bottom of the eighth and cut the Yankees' lead down to 8-5 after Cal Raleigh hit his 13th homer of the year — a two-run shot to center field.
New York capped the game with three runs in the top of the ninth for the eventual final of 11-5. Anthony Volpe hit a two-run homer and Aaron Judge brought Oswaldo Cabrera home on a sacrifice fly.
Cabrera's score came at a cost. He remained on the ground with an apparent lower leg injury after he slid safely to home. He was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.
"Obviously, a very somber moment there towards the end of the ball game," Wilson said. "Want to just wish Oswaldo Cabrera all the luck with that injury. ... One of those moments that makes you stop. Just really wish him well in getting through that."
Seattle will have a chance to snap its losing streak in Game 2 of the series at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners. Baseball's current ERA leader, Max Fried, will start for the Yankees.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
EMERSON HANCOCK'S STRENGTHS COULD HELP MARINERS AGAINST YANKEES: The former first round pick has been generating ground balls at a consistent rate this year, which could help stifle potent Yankees lineup. CLICK HERE
BRYCE MILLER STILL DEALING WITH LINGERING ISSUES AFTER LATEST START: The third-year starter's string of bad luck continued in the latter stages of his outing against the Blue Jays on Sunday. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, YANKEES: The Mariners will try and get back to their winning ways against the American League East-leading Yankees. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.