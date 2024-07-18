How Does a Jazz Chisholm Trade Fit For the Seattle Mariners?
Last week, we heard that the Seattle Mariners were the reported "favorite" to land Jazz Chisholm Jr. of the Miami Marlins on the trade market.
While it's exciting to hear the M's connected to a big name on the market, there is certainly a discussion about Chisholm Jr's value and fit on the roster.
That was one of the subjects we discussed on this week's "Refuse to Lose" podcast. In addition to that, we also talked about how the M's handled the MLB Draft and we caught up with Robbie Faulk of ON3 to talk about the M's selecting Jurrangelo Cijntje with their No. 15 pick.
With regards to Chisholm Jr. there's certainly a lot to like about potentially acquiring him. He's young (26) and under team control for multiple years (through 2026) and he offers a solid power-speed combo. He hit 19 homers a season ago in just 97 games and if healthy, he's a 20/20 threat and possibly a 30/30 threat.
However, despite those positives, there are questions as well. He's a .250 lifetime hitter at a time when the Mariners desperately need guys who can hit for average. He also plays second base, where the M's already have Jorge Polanco for the rest of the year. How would they plan on navigating that dynamic? Move Polanco in the deal? Move Polanco to third base? It would remain to be seen.
The Mariners will open up the second half of the season on Friday at 7:10 p.m. PT against the Houston Astros.
