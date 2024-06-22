Rehabbing Seattle Mariners' Infielder Jacks Two Home Runs on Friday Night
Seattle Mariners' second baseman Jorge Polanco hit two home runs on Friday night while rehabbing his injured hamstring at Triple-A Tacoma.
More impressively, Polanco homered from both sides of the plate, with the left-handed blast traveling 425 feet.
You can see that video here, courtesy of the Rainiers:
Polanco hasn't played since May 26 because of the hamstring issue that has bothered him since the middle of May but he certainly looks ready to come back to the M's. He's now played in five rehab games between Single-A Everett and Tacoma, reaching base in all of them.
Because of the distance between Tacoma and Miami, it's unclear when the Mariners will activate him. Perhaps he could get to Miami in time for Saturday's game, or he could potentially re-join the team for Sunday's finale against the Marlins. Furthermore, they could wait to bring him to Tampa Bay for the new series that begins on Monday.
The key addition to the M's this offseason, Polanco has hit just .195 at the big league level this year, which is a major deviation from his career .265 average. Regardless of his early-season struggles, the M's need him to get going. As the Mariners offense ranks near the bottom of the league in several metrics, Polanco getting going would be a huge boost and would help lengthen the lineup.
When he does return, the easy assumption is that he'll take the roster spot of infielder Ryan Bliss, but if the team wants to keep Bliss, he could take the spot of the now sparingly-used Tyler Locklear.
The M's and Marlins play at 1:10 p.m. PT on Saturday.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady