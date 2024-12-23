Rickey Henderson, Ken Griffey Jr. Are Part of an Incredible Moment in Seattle Mariners History
Over the weekend, the baseball world was deeply saddened by the passing of Hall of Famer Rickey Henderson at the age of 65.
One of the greatest players to ever live, Henderson had a 25-year career with the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. He is baseball's all-time leader in stolen bases (1,406) and runs scored (2,295).
He is a member of the 3,000 hit club (3,055) and the 200 home run club (297). Henderson was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time Silver Slugger, a two-time World Series champion, an MVP and a Gold Glove winner.
Henderson spent only 92 games with the Mariners back in the 2000 season, but it was impactful as the Mariners got to the ALCS, losing to the New York Yankees.
However, one of his best memories with the Mariners actually came when he was in the opposite dugout. Back in 1994 during the "Turn back the clock game," Henderson was playing for the Oakland Athletics. After each half-inning, he and Ken Griffey Jr. would exchange their gloves, so the glove was being used by each player.
The Mariners posted a highlight of the moment on social media:
During our 1994 Turn Back the Clock game, Rickey Henderson and Ken Griffey Jr. shared a glove, leaving it behind second base for each other after each half inning
That's just a special piece of history that most Mariners fans probably didn't know about. And it's just another example of the connection between the two Hall of Famers.
