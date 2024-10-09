Savannah Bananas Set to Play at Home of Seattle Mariners in 2025, Here's When
The ever-popular Savannah Bananas are bringing their United States tour to T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners, in 2025.
KOMO published a story recently that said the Bananas would be playing in Seattle next Sept. 19 and 20.
The Mariners are scheduled to be in Houston those days and won't return home until Sept. 23, when they play the Colorado Rockies.
The Bananas have been compared to the Harlem Globetrotters, but ownership insist that's not the case because the outcomes are not pre-determined.
The Bananas were a longtime minor league affiliate turned collegiate summer team before playing "Banana Ball" full-time. "Banana Ball" is a fun brand of baseball, complete with different rules, choreographed dance and more oddities.
From the Bananas website:
In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and FUN.
The Bananas now field two independent professional teams – The Savannah Bananas and The Party Animals. Both teams are made up of players who are recruited and paid for their play.
Current and former MLB stars such as Jonny Gomes, Bill Lee, and local Savannahian, Josh Reddick, have all played with the Bananas professional team.
It will be interesting to see what the Bananas do when they come to Seattle next year. Perhaps they will bring out some former Mariners to take part in the festivities.
The popular @MarinerMuse account on "X" suggested that maybe the Bananas could bring out M's legend (and team Hall of Famer) Felix Hernandez for an inning of work.
